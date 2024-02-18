Jnanpith Award: Lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for India's highest literary honour
Jnanpith Award 2024: Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been selected for highest literary honour in the country. This is the second time the award is being given for the Sanskrit language and for the fifth time for the Urdu language.
Renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, the selection committee of India's highest literary award announced on Saturday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message