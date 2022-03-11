JNPA undertakes multiple projects aligning with PM Gati Shakti

JNPA undertakes multiple projects aligning with PM Gati Shakti1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
- JNPA-SEZ, Fourth Container Terminal, additional Liquid Cargo Jetty to be catalysts for port-based industrialization in India, said JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Friday said it has undertaken multiple projects aligning with the PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, including development of an SEZ and an additional container terminal.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Friday said it has undertaken multiple projects aligning with the PM Gati Shakti- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, including development of an SEZ and an additional container terminal.
“The projects like JNPA-SEZ, Fourth Container Terminal, additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, etc. will be a catalyst for port-based industrialization in India and make the EXIM trade even more efficient with ease of operation," JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi said at a media briefing.
“The projects like JNPA-SEZ, Fourth Container Terminal, additional Liquid Cargo Jetty, etc. will be a catalyst for port-based industrialization in India and make the EXIM trade even more efficient with ease of operation," JNPA chairman Sanjay Sethi said at a media briefing.
JNPA is among the largest ports in the country that provides a host of services. "These projects under Gati Shakti will contribute to all-inclusive progress and development of the nation," Sethi added.
JNPA is among the largest ports in the country that provides a host of services. "These projects under Gati Shakti will contribute to all-inclusive progress and development of the nation," Sethi added.
JNPA has undertaken various projects like Coastal Berth, JNPA SEZ, Centralized Parking Plaza, Fourth Container Terminal, Road Widening, Dry Port at Wardha & Jalna, Berthing facility for ROPAX/RORO, Common Railyard, Additional Liquid Cargo Jetty etc. These projects will further boost the EXIM trade and bolster the nation’s economy, JNPA chairman said.
JNPA has undertaken various projects like Coastal Berth, JNPA SEZ, Centralized Parking Plaza, Fourth Container Terminal, Road Widening, Dry Port at Wardha & Jalna, Berthing facility for ROPAX/RORO, Common Railyard, Additional Liquid Cargo Jetty etc. These projects will further boost the EXIM trade and bolster the nation’s economy, JNPA chairman said.
PM Gati Shakti aims to reduce logistics costs, develop world-class infrastructure to make EXIM efficient, and benefit citizens by saving cost and time and fastening the pace of development in the country. It will play a major role in the integrated economic growth of the country. It is based on seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics.
PM Gati Shakti aims to reduce logistics costs, develop world-class infrastructure to make EXIM efficient, and benefit citizens by saving cost and time and fastening the pace of development in the country. It will play a major role in the integrated economic growth of the country. It is based on seven engines of growth - roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) at Navi Mumbai is one of the premier container handling ports in India.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!