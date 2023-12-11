JNU bans protests on campus; may expel students who flout rules
The new order in the CPO manual applies to all academic buildings of different schools, house offices of chairpersons, deans, and other key office-bearers, apart from classrooms and labs.
Staging dharnas and putting up wall posters within 100 metres of the academic buildings at the Jawaharlal Nehru University may now lead to a fine of up to ₹20,000 or expulsion, reported news agency PTI quoting JNU's new manual, adding any 'anti-national' act will attract a ₹10,000 fine.