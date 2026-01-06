JNU condemns ‘provocative slogans’ against PM Modi, Amit Shah, seeks FIR: ‘Such acts reflect wilful disrespect’

Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has taken “serious cognisance” of the purported videos showing students raising “objectionable, provocative” slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the campus. The anti-Modi and anti-Shah slogans were raised on the same day the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both JNU alumni.

“JNU Administration has taken very serious cognisance of the videos being circulated of the protest organised at Sabarmati premises yesterday wherein a group of students from JNUSU raised highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory slogans,” the university said in a statement.

The university further stated that such slogans violate the “JNU Code of Conduct” and “have the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University and the Nation”.

It also urged stakeholders to understand the difference between “dissent, abuse and hate speech”.

“Such acts reflect a wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and established norms of civil and democratic discourse. All stakeholders must understand the clear distinction between dissent, abuse and hate speech which leads to public disorder.”

“All the stakeholders are requested to desist from indulging in any such unwarranted activities and cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony on the campus, failing which strict action will be taken as per rules,” it added.

Earlier, JNU had also requested the Station House Officer of Vasant Kunj (North) police station to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the slogan-raisers, news agency ANI reported.

What happened? A row erupted on Monday night during a programme organised by the university to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on January 5, 2020. The programme, titled “A Night of Resistance with Guerilla Dhaba”, saw around 30–35 students gather outside the hostel, according to an official letter from the university.

However, after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, the character of the gathering changed sharply, with a section of students raising highly objectionable and inflammatory slogans. The slogans were clearly heard and repeated several times, and were viewed as a direct contempt of the Supreme Court as well as a breach of the JNU Code of Conduct.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case alleging a larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

