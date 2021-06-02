"We will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to COVID and if admission happens at later date, we'll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigor," JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh said.
Last year, the JNU entrance examinations were held in October, across 358 centres for 101 streams.
He further suggested that for undergraduate admission based on Class 12 marks, Universities can devise appropriate procedures which are fair and transparent.
"We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges faced by the pandemic. Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges," he said.
Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of the university.
The current JNU vice-chancellor, Kumar, is on six months’ extension after his term ended in January.