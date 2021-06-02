The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said they would be conducting the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write.

The JNU VC added that if the entrance exams get delayed due to coronavirus then the university would adjust its academic calendar to take care of lost time.

"We will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to COVID and if admission happens at later date, we'll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigor," JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh said.

Last year, the JNU entrance examinations were held in October, across 358 centres for 101 streams.

He further suggested that for undergraduate admission based on Class 12 marks, Universities can devise appropriate procedures which are fair and transparent.

"We need to find optimal solutions rather than feel anxious about the challenges faced by the pandemic. Our Indian educational system is capable of meeting these challenges," he said.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Tuesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking the appointment of a new vice-chancellor of the university.

The current JNU vice-chancellor, Kumar, is on six months’ extension after his term ended in January.

The ABVP urged the President for the permanent appointment of a new vice-chancellor since "important responsibilities are being discharged temporarily".

"Decisions are not being taken at a quick pace in the interest of the university, so the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor becomes imperative," ABVP JNU president Shivam Chaurasia said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.