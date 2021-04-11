Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >JNU makes negative COVID report mandatory for anyone coming from Maharashtra

JNU makes negative COVID report mandatory for anyone coming from Maharashtra

Premium
Established in 1969, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been one of India’s best institutions known for its pedagogy and interdisciplinary approach in education. Photo: HT
1 min read . 09:18 PM IST PTI

  • It said in a circular that the report should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey
  • Those without the negative COVID-19 test report will have to quarantine for 14 days, it said

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday made it mandatory to carry a negative RT-PCR test report for anyone coming to the campus from Maharashtra.

It said in a circular that the report "should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey".

TRENDING STORIES See All

It said in a circular that the report "should not be older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey".

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Those without the negative COVID-19 test report will have to quarantine for 14 days, it said.

The university also asked for strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol in public places, libraries, laboratories, markets and hostels. It asked department heads to plan for staggered working hours.

"The staggered working hours should be implemented in laboratories as was the case in the beginning of the phased-opening of the campus. Department heads may also plan for staggering work-hours and reduced number of staff whenever there is concern of social distancing in the offices," the circular stated.

It said the students are advised not to come out of their hostels unless there is a necessary requirement to visit any particular facility.

The schools and libraries which are smaller in size and cannot maintain COVID-19 protocol will remain closed, it added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had on April 6 issued guidelines in compliance with the Delhi government's order for night curfew in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

As COVID-19 cases rise, Madhya Pradesh governor bats for janata curfew

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Premium

Prince Philip's death has left huge void in queen's life, says son Prince Andrew

2 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Premium

Punjab appoints Sonu Sood as state's covid vaccination ambassador

1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
Premium

Biden sees 'win' for US in electric vehicle battery deal

3 min read . 08:52 PM IST

The university had directed in a notice that movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus, will be restricted during the curfew timing of 10 pm to 5 am.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.