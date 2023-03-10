JNU presents lively reflection of cultural unity of India: President Murmu

JNU presents lively reflection of cultural unity of India: President Murmu1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
- Murmu said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Jawaharlal Nehru University presents a lively reflection of the cultural unity of India amid diversities.
Speaking at the sixth convocation of the university, Murmu said that JNU is known for its progressive practices and rich contributions in terms of social sensitivity, inclusion and women empowerment.
She said that students and faculty of JNU have made impressive contributions in various fields such as education and research, politics, civil service, diplomacy, social work, science & technology, media, literature, art and culture.
The President said that the vision, mission and objectives of JNU were articulated in its founding legislation. These basic ideals include national integration, social justice, secularism, democratic way of life, international understanding and scientific approach to the problems of society.
She urged the university community to remain steadfast in its adherence to these foundational principles.
She expressed confidence that universities like JNU would contribute effectively in upholding the ideals of our freedom struggle, preserving the values of the Constitution and achieving the goals of nation-building.
