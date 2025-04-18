JNU professor sacked over sexual misconduct complaint by Japanese Embassy official

A senior faculty member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been dismissed over charges of sexual harassment involving a Japanese embassy official.

The alleged incident took place a few months ago during a university event, according to JNU sources, quoted by news agency PTI. University officials confirmed that this was not an isolated case and several complaints against the professor had been received in the past, the agency said.

Also Read | CBI arrests 10 people including JNU professor in NAAC rating bribery case

"This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers and corrupt staff," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit told PTI.

She said the dismissal reflects the university's firm stance on campus safety and accountability.

The decision was taken by the university's Executive Council - the university's highest statutory body – after a detailed internal inquiry.

Victim works at Japanese Embassy The victim, who was working at the Japanese embassy here, was allegedly molested by the faculty member during a university event. She returned to Japan and filed a formal complaint.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Indian embassy through diplomatic channels and subsequently referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) found the charges to be credible. The Executive Council then recommended termination without any benefits.

The accused has the right to appeal before the university's appellate committee or approach the court.

“The Japanese official had been in regular contact with the professor to coordinate conferences. She filed a complaint with the university’s ICC and submitted recordings of their conversations as evidence,” a JNU official told the Indian Express.

Also Read | Umar Khalid granted seven days of interim bail to attend his cousin’s wedding

The accused professor is just a year away from his retirement.

In a different case, another faculty member from the Environmental Science Department was dismissed over corruption charges in a research project. The case has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Two non-teaching staff members have also been terminated following a fact-finding committee's report on the research project.

In other cases, faculty members have faced penalties including withholding of increments, censure, and mandatory sensitisation training.

The Executive Council has also approved the conduct of elections for student representation in the ICC – a first for the university – ensuring that students play a direct role in matters related to gender sensitisation and safety.

This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers and corrupt staff.

"These decisions are a strong message that there will be no compromise on integrity and ethics within the university," a senior JNU official said.