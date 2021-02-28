JNU reopening: All final-year M.Phil students allowed on campus from 8 March

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Sunday that all final-year M.Phil students who are required to submit their thesis by 30 June will be allowed in the campus from 8 March.

In addition to this, all third-year PhD students of the science stream students, and Bachelor's and Master's students of PWD category who require access to the laboratory and other facilities can go to the campus from Monday.

The move is part of the phased reopening plan by the university.

