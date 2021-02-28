Subscribe
Home >News >India >JNU reopening: All final-year M.Phil students allowed on campus from 8 March
Jawaharlal Nehru University

JNU reopening: All final-year M.Phil students allowed on campus from 8 March

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The move is part of the phased reopening plan by the university

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Sunday that all final-year M.Phil students who are required to submit their thesis by 30 June will be allowed in the campus from 8 March.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Sunday that all final-year M.Phil students who are required to submit their thesis by 30 June will be allowed in the campus from 8 March.

In addition to this, all third-year PhD students of the science stream students, and Bachelor's and Master's students of PWD category who require access to the laboratory and other facilities can go to the campus from Monday.

In addition to this, all third-year PhD students of the science stream students, and Bachelor's and Master's students of PWD category who require access to the laboratory and other facilities can go to the campus from Monday.

The move is part of the phased reopening plan by the university.

