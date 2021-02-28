JNU reopening: All final-year M.Phil students allowed on campus from 8 March

The move is part of the phased reopening plan by the university

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Sunday that all final-year M.Phil students who are required to submit their thesis by 30 June will be allowed in the campus from 8 March.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University announced on Sunday that all final-year M.Phil students who are required to submit their thesis by 30 June will be allowed in the campus from 8 March.

The move is part of the phased reopening plan by the university.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}