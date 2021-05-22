JNU seeks funds from alumni for its endowment corpus, masks for staff

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University is seeking support from its alumni to boost its endowment corpus, and to improve its healthcare infrastructure, which includes setting up a well-equipped covid-19 health centre.

“On behalf of JNU, I appeal to all the alumni to come forward and generously make your contribution to the… 'JNU Alumni Endowment Fund' and help your alma mater to achieve its objective in providing good health care to its residents," JNU vice chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar wrote in an appeal to the university's alumni.

To ease the process of making donations to JNU, its executive council has endorsed the creation of an endowment fund. “Around the globe, higher education institutions benefit a great deal from contribution received from their alumni," wrote Kumar.

Scientists have warned that the pandemic is going to continue for some time, the university said, adding there is an urgent need to upgrade the existing campus health infrastructure.

“JNU administration has recently constituted a covid response team, which has been making all possible efforts to provide support to the affected residents, and contain the spread of the pandemic on campus. However, with the limited resources, there is a need to boost its existing infrastructure to meet the increased demand on campus. Therefore, JNU plans to upgrade the current infrastructure of our health centre and develop a well equipped, covid health centre, which requires considerable amount of financial support," Kumar said.

“In this testing time, it is time for you to think of your alma mater and be a part of its endeavour to provide safety, security to all its stakeholders, particularly the students. Your contribution to JNU in any form, a one day salary or large amounts, will make a difference in helping us fight this pandemic," the JNU V-C said.

The university has also appealed to its alumni to even donate oxygen concentrators, oximeter, mask, sanitizer and digital thermometer that it believed will "help us equipping our frontline workers."

