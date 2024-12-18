JNU student leader Umar Khalid, accused in the Delhi Riots UAPA case, was granted seven days of interim bail by a Delhi court to attend his cousin's wedding from December 28 to January 3.

Khalid is currently in judicial custody in connection with a larger conspiracy case related to the 2020 North East Delhi violence. He was arrested on September 14, 2020, under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the case.

Currently, the Delhi High Court is reviewing the regular bail applications of Khalid and activist Sharjeel Imam in the case.

Earlier, while rejecting his bail plea, the trial court stated: "The High Court analysed the case against the applicant and concluded that the allegations against the applicant are prima facie true, and that the embargo created by Section 43D(5) of UAPA squarely applies against the applicant. Hence, the applicant does not deserve bail. It is clear that the Hon'ble High Court has meticulously considered the applicant's role and declined the relief sought by him," the special judge observed in the order passed on May 28, 2024.

The court further noted that since the High Court had already dismissed the applicant's criminal appeal on October 18, 2022, and the applicant subsequently withdrew his petition before the Supreme Court, the order of this court dated March 24, 2022, has attained finality. Therefore, the court cannot reassess the facts of the case or grant the relief requested by the applicant.