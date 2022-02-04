JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), news agency PTI reported on Friday.

This is the second time he has been given the charge of chairman of UGC. Kumar held the charge of Chairman, UGC from 14 January 2017 to 2 February 2017.

He was a member of UGC for three years (24 June 2016 to 23 June 2019).

Born in Mamidala, Nalgonda district of Telangana, he obtained his MS(EE) and PhD(EE) degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Kumar was appointed as VC of JNU in January 2016. He is still a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi.

