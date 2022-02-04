JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as UGC Chairman

JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar appointed as UGC Chairman1 min read . 02:24 PM IST
- JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is new UGC chairman
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), news agency PTI reported on Friday.
JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), news agency PTI reported on Friday.
This is the second time he has been given the charge of chairman of UGC. Kumar held the charge of Chairman, UGC from 14 January 2017 to 2 February 2017.
This is the second time he has been given the charge of chairman of UGC. Kumar held the charge of Chairman, UGC from 14 January 2017 to 2 February 2017.
He was a member of UGC for three years (24 June 2016 to 23 June 2019).
He was a member of UGC for three years (24 June 2016 to 23 June 2019).
Born in Mamidala, Nalgonda district of Telangana, he obtained his MS(EE) and PhD(EE) degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
Born in Mamidala, Nalgonda district of Telangana, he obtained his MS(EE) and PhD(EE) degrees from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
Kumar was appointed as VC of JNU in January 2016. He is still a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi.
Kumar was appointed as VC of JNU in January 2016. He is still a Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!