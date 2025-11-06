JNUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Left, ABVP neck-and-neck in key posts; counting underway

JNUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes is currently underway. The Election Committee said the final results are likely to be announced on Thursday night.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated6 Nov 2025, 12:27 PM IST
From the JNU campus in New Delhi
From the JNU campus in New Delhi (HT_PRINT)

JNUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: The latest trends for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections show a close contest between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.

However, the counting of votes is currently underway. The Election Committee said the final results are likely to be announced on Thursday night.

The JNUSU polls, held on Tuesday, saw a 67 per cent turnout, slightly down from 70 per cent last year. The elections witnessed vibrant participation, with students beating drums, raising slogans and queuing at booths across the campus.

The contest, widely regarded as a reflection of ideological divides on campus, is primarily between the Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), the Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

After counting 4,340 votes, the All India Students' Association (AISA) representatives present at the counting booths have reported the following stats:

For Presidential race:

  • Left Unity's Aditi Mishra leads with 1,375 votes
  • ABVP's Vikas Patel follows closely with 1,192 votes
  • Shinde Vijayalakshmi of the Progressive Students' Association (PSA) has 915 votes.

For Vice President post:

  • Left Unity candidate K Gopika Babu has a strong lead with 2,146 votes
  • ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails with 1,437

For general secretary post:

  • ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has secured 1,496 votes
  • Left Unity's Sunil Yadav has 1,367 votes

For joint secretary race:

  • Left's Danish Ali has 1,447 votes
  • ABVP's Anuj Damara is slightly ahead with 1,494 votes.

According to news agency PTI, citing sources, around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with final results expected later on Thursday.

Earlier, the ABVP said in a statement that it had won 14 of the 26 declared councillor seats, claiming a "clean sweep" in three schools.

