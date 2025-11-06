JNUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: Left, ABVP neck-and-neck in key posts; counting underway

JNUSU Election Result 2025 LIVE: The latest trends for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections show a close contest between the Left Unity and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) across the four central panel posts.

However, the counting of votes is currently underway. The Election Committee said the final results are likely to be announced on Thursday night.

The JNUSU polls, held on Tuesday, saw a 67 per cent turnout, slightly down from 70 per cent last year. The elections witnessed vibrant participation, with students beating drums, raising slogans and queuing at booths across the campus.

The contest, widely regarded as a reflection of ideological divides on campus, is primarily between the Left Unity, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), the Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

Catch all the latest updates on JNUSU Election here: After counting 4,340 votes, the All India Students' Association (AISA) representatives present at the counting booths have reported the following stats:

For Presidential race: Left Unity's Aditi Mishra leads with 1,375 votes

ABVP's Vikas Patel follows closely with 1,192 votes

Shinde Vijayalakshmi of the Progressive Students' Association (PSA) has 915 votes. For Vice President post: Left Unity candidate K Gopika Babu has a strong lead with 2,146 votes

ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails with 1,437

For general secretary post: ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey has secured 1,496 votes

Left Unity's Sunil Yadav has 1,367 votes For joint secretary race: Left's Danish Ali has 1,447 votes

ABVP's Anuj Damara is slightly ahead with 1,494 votes.

According to news agency PTI, citing sources, around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with final results expected later on Thursday.

