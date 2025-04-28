JNUSU elections: Left maintains foothold; ABVP bags joint secretary post, first time in 9 years

According to the official data, 7,906 students were eligible to vote this year, with women including 43% and men comprising 57% of the electorate. It received more than 160 nominations for the four central panel posts, while 250 students have registered their nominations for school councillor positions across 16 schools. Polling was held in two sessions—from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes started at the same night.