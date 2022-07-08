JNVST Class 6 result 2022 declared. Here's direct link, steps to check scorecard

JNVST Class 6 result 2022 declared. Here's direct link, steps to check scorecard1 min read . 03:18 PM IST
- Students who appeared for the JNVST Class 6 Examination 2022 can check their results on the official website navodaya.gov.in
The results for Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 has been declared by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.
Students who appeared for the JNVST Class 6 Examination 2022 can check their results on the official website navodaya.gov.in
The provisional list is scheduled to release on 10 July 2022.
The Navodaya Class 6 admission test 2022 was conducted on 30 April this year. The exam was held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.
The question paper had 40 questions on mental ability, 20 on Arithmetic section and 20 questions on Language.
Students who have appeared for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can check the result by following these simple steps given below.
JNVST Class 6 Result 2022: Here's how to check
1. Visit the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.
2. Click on JNVST Class 6 Result 2022 link available on the home page.
3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
4. The list will be displayed on the screen.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
7. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya.
