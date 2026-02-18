‘Jo ho gaya wo ho gaya’: Man smirks coldly, shows no remorse after raping, killing MBA girlfriend - Video

Piyush Dhamanodia, accused of raping and killing his girlfriend, and later attempting to summon her spirit through tantric rituals, shows little remorse for his actions. Outside a police station, with his hands cuffed, he appears indifferent to reporters’ questions about how he took the life of the 24-year-old MBA student.

As the media persons press him on the brutal rape and murder, Piyush Dhamanodia offers a faint, chilling smile and says: “Jo ho gaya wo ho gaya [What is done is done].”

“Kuch nahi hua hai, chhoro jo ho gaya ho gaya. Chhor do na, kya karoge jaan ke…Acche se sabko kaaran bataunga, acche se. Time aayega [Nothing has happened, just leave it, what’s done is done. Just let it go, what will you do by knowing… I will explain everything properly, properly. The time will come.]” he is heard saying.

Indore Police on Wednesday, February 18, conducted a detailed crime scene recreation at his rented flat in Dwarkapuri.

Piyush had killed his girlfriend, another MBA student, on February 11 at a flat in Indore. He had allegedly sexually assaulted her, killed her and then desecrated her dead body again. After fleeing to Mumbai, he tried to ‘contact’ her spirit through occult practices. Also Read | Peeragarhi flyover car deaths: Promised ‘dhanvarsha’, 3 consumed poison-laced laddus; ‘Baba’ arrested

He was held from Mumbai's Andheri area on February 14, a day after the body of the woman was recovered from his flat in the Dwarkapuri area of Indore. She had been reported missing on February 11. She had told her family that she was going to a birthday party and return by 11 pm that night.

Around 11 pm that night, Piyush sent a message from her phone: “Tell Papa she won't be returning home,” NDTV reported. Her body was found a day later, on February 13 after neighbours alerted police about a foul smell emanating from the flat.

The police also found a scarf, vermillion and bangles from his flat. Police said he had watched videos online to learn the ritual process.