Yogi Adityanath’s BIG announcement for sportspersons: ’Jo khiladi ne medal jeete hain...’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced a significant initiative to reward sportspersons who have excelled in national and international competitions. In a move to honor their achievements, CM Adityanath will present government job opportunities to these athletes.
According to the Hindustan Times, a special ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where 14 Olympians and Paralympians who represented India with distinction in Paris will be celebrated.
During the event, a total prize pool of ₹22.70 crore will be distributed to recognize their outstanding contributions to sports and to the pride of the state and nation.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess