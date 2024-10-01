Yogi Adityanath’s BIG announcement for sportspersons: ’Jo khiladi ne medal jeete hain...’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced a significant initiative to reward sportspersons who have excelled in national and international competitions. In a move to honor their achievements, CM Adityanath will present government job opportunities to these athletes.

According to the Hindustan Times, a special ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where 14 Olympians and Paralympians who represented India with distinction in Paris will be celebrated.