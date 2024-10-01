Hello User
Next Story
Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement for sportspersons: 'Jo khiladi ne medal jeete hain...'

Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement for sportspersons: 'Jo khiladi ne medal jeete hain...'

Livemint

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a 22.70 crore prize pool to honor top sportspersons. A special ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan will recognize 14 Olympians and Paralympians, with government job opportunities for distinguished athletes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced jobs for sportspersons who won national and international competitions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced a significant initiative to reward sportspersons who have excelled in national and international competitions. In a move to honor their achievements, CM Adityanath will present government job opportunities to these athletes.

According to the Hindustan Times, a special ceremony will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, where 14 Olympians and Paralympians who represented India with distinction in Paris will be celebrated.

During the event, a total prize pool of 22.70 crore will be distributed to recognize their outstanding contributions to sports and to the pride of the state and nation.

