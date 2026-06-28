Job alert for banking professionals: Bank of India to open recruitment drive for 779 vacancies. Details here

Bank of India is set to open its recruitment drive for 779 vacancies for the post of Credit Officer. According to the short notification, this recruitment offers employment across various scales in the General Banking Officer (GBO) stream. A detailed recruitment notification will come out day after tomorrow, 30 June, and the bank will also activate the registration link on its official website on the same day.

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This makes it one of the biggest opportunities for experienced banking professionals. Eligible graduate candidates will be able to apply for the advertised posts once the detailed notification is published and application forms are made available.

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In a post on X on 26 June, BOI stated, "Shape the future of banking with Bank of India. If you're an experienced credit professional, explore opportunities across several vacancies and be a part of our growth journey. Registration opens on 30th June 2026."

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This recruitment drive will be conducted by BOI for Credit Officer positions in MMGS-II, MMGS-1ll and SMGS-IV grades. Depending on the number of applicants and eligible candidates, the selection process will comprise an online examination and/or an interview, details of which will be announced in Tuesday's notification. Selected candidates will be offered salaries in range of Rs. 64,820 to Rs. 1,02,300.

For complete information about post-wise eligibility, salary, category-wise vacancy distribution, registration deadline, fee payment schedule, exam date and other details, aspirants will have to wait for the official notification.

However, based on BOI’s previous credit professional recruitment drives, those candidates with a graduate or postgraduate degree from a recognised university will be eligible to apply. Furthermore, a degree in Commerce, Economics, Business Administration (MBA/PGDM), Finance, or a related discipline is most likely to be preferred. To get an idea about marking scheme eligibility criteria and fee structure, check details here.

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Marking scheme Typically, the online examination consists of 150 questions. The question paper will most likely be of 150 marks with negative marking for each incorrect answer. One-fourth mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Eligibility Candidates must have graduation degree with the prescribed marks for SMGS-IV posts. Along with this, the candidate must have an MBA, PGDBM, a two-year full-time master's degree in any discipline, or CA CFA or CMA-ICWA qualifications from a recognised institution. According to BOI’s previous recruitments, the age limit for MMGS-l post will be 25 to 35 years, 28 to 38 years for MMGS-Ill, and 30 to 40 years for SMGS-V.

Fee An application fee of ₹850 will most likely be charged for general and other categories application, which includes intimation charges. Meanwhile, SC, ST and PWD category applicants will have to pay ₹175 towards intimation charges only.

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How to apply for Bank of India Credit Professional Recruitment 2026 Follow the steps given below to apply for Bank of India Credit Professional Recruitment 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official Bank of India website at bankofindia.co.in

Step 2: Navigate to the Careers section

Step 3: Find the link for Recruitment of Experienced Credit Professionals 2026

Step 4: Read the detailed notification PDF and click on “Apply Online” to register with mobile number and email ID

Step 5: Provide personal details, educational qualifications and work experience

Step 6: Upload scanned documents and pay the application fee online via net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI

Step 7: Review application form and click on submit

Step 8: Download and save the confirmation page / application receipt for future reference

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.