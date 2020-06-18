NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the job creation drive that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off on Saturday will focus on 116 districts across six states that are home to most of the migrant workers who returned from urban areas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman said 25 welfare schemes which cover creation of assets, building houses and facilities for farmers will be pooled under this drive -- Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan -- for quick delivery of jobs.

“Within 125 days, nearly 25 schemes of the government are going to be brought together and we shall reach saturation levels for each of those schemes within that period," said Sitharaman, explaining that schemes for providing drinking water, road building and house construction will be expedited in these districts for which the returned migrant workers will be employed.

Skills of workers have been mapped in 116 districts, the minister said, adding that everyone who needs a job will be hired. “The objectives of the schemes will be achieved by the returned migrants. The ₹50,000 crore focused job creation drive is in effect frontloading of the already approved central budget, but any additional amount needed, will be added," Sitharaman said.

“We are pooling this from 25 different projects so that at district levels, returned migrant workers will be employed during those 125 days," the minister said.

“Workers can be certain that they will have work where they have returned to," Sitharaman said.

The drive will cover the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha and include 27 most backward districts. (ends)

Each of the chosen 116 districts are estimated to have received more than 25,000 returned migrant workers, accounting for two-third of all the returned migrant workers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated