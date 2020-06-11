Job creation in rural areas need of the hour: Nitin Gadkari

It proposed creation of a nationwide, centralised digital platform, MISHRII (MSME Information System for Holistic and Real-time Identification, Incentives and Support) that would collect data on the size, distribution, and economic contribution of MSMEs and their workers to the national output, and seed details such as occupation, days of employment and monthly income into their Aadhaar-linked profiles. It has to be linked with the GSTN and income tax databases, and the banking network for direct benefit transfer (DBT).