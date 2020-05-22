Job creation number plummets to its worst in FY20 in March

Experts said micro small and medium enterprises, which contribute significantly to job creation numbers, were most affected. “The impact is increasingly getting visible in job numbers. The full impact of the pandemic on the MSME sector was felt in April and May. Most of them are closed. They are gradually opening, but production has not started in many parts despite relaxation of lockdown norms. Employment generation will take a beating for next six to eight months. By end June, you will get closer to the reality," said K.E. Raghunathan, former president of All Indian Manufacturing Organization.