Job creation, women’s empowerment top priorities for secretaries panel

“The secretaries’ panels are working on identifying specific milestones to be achieved in each of these areas over the next 25 years so that they are on a par with developed country parameters. Based on these milestones, specific schemes and programmes needed will be drawn up. That work is going on," said a second person who is also familiar with the discussions in the government. The targets will soon be turned into a plan of action and will take into account the requirements of economic growth and human capital development, the person said.