Noida officials today said that a two-day employment fair will be organised for the youth in Noida and Greater Noida on 13 and 14 November. The job fair will be organised by the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority and the Yamuna Expressway Authority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The job fair is for young men and women seeking employment in private companies located in Noida and Greater Noida. The job fair would be held on November 13 and 14 at the Noida Shilp Haat in Sector 33A of Noida," as per a Noida Authority statement.

"Interested candidates can reach the venue with their resumes and qualifications certificates to apply for jobs. Companies would then select candidates as per their requirements," the statement added.

The officials said that the job fair is being held together by the three local development authorities in view of continued protests by farmers whose land had been acquired by the government in the past.

