Job losses higher among youngest, oldest employees in Covid 2.0: Survey

Six percent of those over 55 years of age reported having permanently lost their job, as against 4% last year. In those aged under 24, the proportion reporting a permanent job loss has increased to 11% from 10% in the year-ago period, the report says

MUMBAI : When it comes to losing a job permanently, the youngest and the oldest segments in the workforce have reported an increase in setbacks in the second wave of the pandemic, a survey of by a Fortune500 company has said.

In those aged under 24, the proportion reporting a permanent job loss has increased to 11% from 10% in the year-ago period, the survey done by financial technology company FIS said.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy in May estimated that over 1 crore Indians have been rendered jobless because of the second wave of the pandemic and the unemployment rate had touched a 12-month high of nearly 12%.

It said that across all the other buckets of age groups, there was a dip in the number of people reporting a permanent loss of employment in 2021 as compared to the year-ago period.

Apart from the permanent job loss, 9% of those aged 18-24 said they have faced temporary layoff as against 21% last year, while in the case of those over 55, the incidence came down to 7% from last year's 13%.

Among the 18-24 year olds, 38% said they witnessed fraud in the last 12 months while the same went up to 41% in the case of those aged between 25 and 29.

"The financial frauds were mostly through phishing, followed by QR code/ UPI scams, but consumers were also victims of card scams and skimming," a company statement said.

