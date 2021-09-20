NEW DELHI : As many as 902,217 people joined the formal workforce in July, indicating a gradual recovery in India’s jobs market. Provisional payroll data for the month released by the government on Monday showed the number of new jobs created was also the highest in 10 months and in sync with increased economic activity in the last few months following the ebbing of second covid wave.

September 2020 was the last time when fresh payroll additions as tabulated by the labour ministry’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) exceeded the July numbers. The July fresh payroll additions are 51,000 more than the June numbers (850,912) and at least 273,411 more than fresh additions in May, when the second wave of the pandemic was at its peak in India.

Of the fresh payroll additions in July, more than 526,000 are in the 18-25 age group, considered crucial in the formal labour market. The Indian economy grew at 20.1% in the June quarter compared with the same period last year when a national lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak caused a 24.4% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP). The finance ministry said last month that bright prospects of economic normalization are also evident in external sector indicators with the consumption of petroleum products recovering in June and exports rebounding strongly to a record $35.2 billion in July, Mint reported on 11 August.

The July payroll numbers may also have received a bump from the fact that it was also the first month when the Centre extended the EPF subsidy to companies for hiring fresh workers till 31 March 2022. The first phase of the scheme ended on 30 June.

Fresh payroll additions grew by 902,217 in July, while net payroll additions in the month were 1.46 million, EPFO said. Net additions are arrived at by taking into account fresh additions, fresh exits, and re-joinings. Experts and economists consider fresh additions more credible than net additions as net additions tend to fluctuate more.

“The data also reflects that during July 2021 the number of members who have joined EPFO for the first time increased by 6%, members who re-joined increased by around 9%, while members who exited decreased by 36.84% as compared with previous month," according to a separate statement by EPFO.

In terms of states, establishments in Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka topped the list, adding around 917,000 net subscribers in July, comprising about 62.62% of total net payroll additions across age groups.

“Industry-wise payroll data indicates that the ‘expert services’ category constitutes 41.62% of total subscriber addition during the month. The growing trend in net payroll additions has been noted in industries such as trading, commercial establishments, engineering products, building and construction, textiles, garment making, hospitals, and financing establishments," EPFO said.

