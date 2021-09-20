Job market recovering, shows July payroll  data

Of the fresh payroll additions in July, more than 526,000 are in the 18-25 age group, considered crucial in the formal labour market. The Indian economy grew at 20.1% in the June quarter compared with the same period last year when a national lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak caused a 24.4% contraction in gross domestic product (GDP). The finance ministry said last month that bright prospects of economic normalization are also evident in external sector indicators with the consumption of petroleum products recovering in June and exports rebounding strongly to a record $35.2 billion in July, Mint reported on 11 August.