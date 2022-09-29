Job market sees 13% growth in September on back of festive demand1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 03:05 PM IST
- Naukri.com highlighted that insurance, real estate, finance sectors were seeing maximum recruitment activity this month.
The job market witnessed a 13% year-on-year growth in hiring in September on the back of recruitment during the festival season. A study by job portal Naukri.com highlighted that insurance, real estate, finance sectors were seeing maximum recruitment activity this month.