The job market witnessed a 13% year-on-year growth in hiring in September on the back of recruitment during the festival season. A study by job portal Naukri.com highlighted that insurance, real estate, finance sectors were seeing maximum recruitment activity this month.

“The Naukri JobSpeak report showcased a spurt in hiring activity in September’22 with the Naukri JobSpeak index touching 3103 and recorded a double-digit growth at 13% year on year and 10% sequential growth," said the job portal on Thursday.

While insurance, hospitality , BFSI, real estate, travel and hospitality registered growth, IT and healthcare showed a decline when compared on a year-on-year basis.

The report said that hiring sentiment “remains positive" across the experience bands and senior roles saw “maximum jump".

“The JobSpeak Index crossing the 3100 mark in Sep’22 is a great sign marking strong intent amongst recruiters before the festive period kicks in. It is notable to see that key sectors of Insurance and Real Estate have maintained their growth momentum and have recorded sterling performances," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.