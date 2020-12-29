OPEN APP
Job offers made to 14 lakh skilled personnel: Govt
The scheme aims to train 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of 948.90 crore during 2020-21 (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Job offers made to 14 lakh skilled personnel: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 06:09 PM IST PTI

Details of 1.3 crore skilled personnel have been uploaded on the ASEEM portal till December, the government said on Tuesday. The portal, launched in July 2020, is a directory of all certified skilled personnel in the country.

"Till December, details of 1.3 crore skilled personnel were onboarded on the portal, and around 14 lakh job offers made," a statement said. 

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said that guidelines and requisite standard operating procedures are currently under preparation for the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) and the flagship skilling scheme will be launched shortly. 

The PMKVY 3.0 was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee in September. The scheme aims to train 8 lakh candidates with an outlay of 948.90 crore during 2020-21.

Besides, an FDI cell has been created at MSDE to process proposals received from the countries sharing border(s) with India and pertaining to the ministry.

The ministry said that a number of steps have been taken for enabling migration of health workers to foreign countries.

"A sub-Working Group is being set up for migration of heathcare workers to Germany comprising representatives from MSDE, Ministry of External Affairs, Embassy of India in Germany, National Skill Development Corporation, Directorate General of Training, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, Health Sector Skill Council and representative of the German Government and German Embassy," the ministry stated. 

The ministry said that a concept note has been prepared for the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, under the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research to discuss the possibilities for collaboration in the health sector. This was sent to embassy of India in Switzerland.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

