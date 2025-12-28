Job scam leaves UP men stranded in Kyrgyzstan; victims return safely—how did they get there?

Nine residents of Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh who were trapped in Kyrgyzstan for three months returned home safely on Saturday. The remaining three men are expected to be back by December 30, as their visas expire at the end of the year, as reported by news agency PTI.

Pilibhit District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh told PTI that the return process for the final three workers is nearly finished.

How Did They Reach Kyrgyzstan? All 12 men from the Pilibhit area were victims of a job scam. A local recruitment agency owner promised them jobs abroad and charged ₹2.5 lakh from each person.

However, they were sent on 59-day visas with fake job contracts.

All the labourers, who fell victim to a scam, belong to Barkhera, Puranpur, Diyoria and Gajraula police station areas of Pilibhit.

The Ordeal Once in Kyrgyzstan, the men did not get the promised jobs. Instead, they were held hostage and forced into different work. They posted videos on social media reporting beatings and unpaid wages, pleading the Indian government to help.

The Rescue The situation came to light on December 5 after a video from one worker, Rohit, went viral. Following this, their families had approached the local administration for their rescue and safe return to India.

The families had also alleged that they were tortured and local recruitment agents had demanded up to ₹2 lakh for their safe return.

Ravi Kumar, Ajay, Chandrapal, Santram, Rohit, Ramesh, Harswaroop, Shyamacharan, Sanjeev, Prempal, Ramasare, and Harishankar were reported to be trapped in different cities of Kyrgyzstan for about three months.

The Pilibhit district administration had dispatched a comprehensive report to the state Home Department concerning the predicament of the 12 labourers.

Union Minister Jitin Prasada, also the MP from Pilibhit, met the victims' families in the national capital and worked with the Indian Embassy to coordinate the return.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav has ordered a formal investigation into the fraud. He has assigned the investigation of the case to the Circle Officer (City).

The victims are now asking officials to take strict action against the recruiter and help them recover their money.

While families celebrated the return of the first nine men, local leaders noted that travel is still pending for the remaining three men.

Farmer leader Dev Swaroop Patel met the nine returning people in Bareilly on Saturday.