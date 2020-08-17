Job seekers double in 6 months on LinkedIn

LinkedIn analysed how job seekers were looking to switch industries. Little surprise, those working in the more impacted industries wanted to pivot to greener pastures. “Compared to pre-covid, we see that job seekers currently in the badly-affected sectors such as recreation and travel, are 6.8 times more likely to look for jobs in a different sector," LinkedIn stated. Those in retail were 2.4 times more likely to adjust their job search while professionals in entertainment and consumer goods were 1.3 times more likely to apply to a different industry.