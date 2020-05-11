New Delhi: India's unemployment rate fell by three percentage points to 23.91% in the week ended 10 May as agricultural activity picked up and businesses restarted gradually in parts of India.

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE), India's job loss rate tapered to 23.91% in the week ended 10 May from 27.11% in the week ended 3 May.

While rural unemployment rate declined four percentage points, indicative of activities including agriculture work during a harvest season, the decline in urban jobless rate was lowest underlining how cities are still struggling to recover amid rising covid-19 cases.

As per CMIE, urban unemployment declined to 27.83%, which is higher than the national job loss rate of 23.91%, while rural job loss rate was 22.35%. In week ended 3 May, urban unemployment was 29.22%.

India’s major cities are still under a lockdown as most of these have been identified as red zones. Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are witnessing a quick growth in the number of coronavirus cases giving little hope of returning to normalcy in the next few days.

“The urban centres are facing a tough time. The job loss and wage loss in cities in both formal and informal segments is negating whatever little activities is taking place in urban centres and industrial clusters. It will take time for revival," said KR. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist and professor at XLRI Jamshedpur.

India has so far reported more than 67,150 corona cases and 2,200 deaths.

Rural economy that deploys a lion's share of work-force, saw a fall in unemployment rate from 26.16% in the week ended May 3 to 22.35% in the following week. This is a four-week low if one discounts the jobloss rate in the previous week.

Economists, however, believe that the rural unemployment rate may pick up further as millions of migrants stranded on their way back reach their home states. “The supply will go up and the demand remains constant. This will have an impact on the people and their livelihood," said Anoop Satpathy, professor at the V.V. Giri National Institute of Labour.

Satapathy said the pandemic has hit everyone hard – workers, and businesses alike. “The collective impact is visible now". He said, things will open up when economic activities picks up and its difficult to predict a time frame.

Several multi-lateral institutions and rating agencies have lowered the growth forecast for India in recent weeks. Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has slashed its 2020 growth forecast for India to 0.2% from 2.5% earlier holding that the economic costs of coronavirus crisis amid the near shutdown of the global economy are accumulating rapidly.

Besides, the International Monetary Fund has slashed its FY21 growth projection for India to just 1.9% from 5.8% projected in January and Barclays cut its growth forecast for the country to 0% for 2020.

