Jobs grow in tier-2 cities as India's top talent moves away from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

For generations, climbing the corporate ladder in India meant moving to major metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi. However, the geography of success is changing.
According to recent LinkedIn survey data, two-thirds of professionals today say they work to live, and not the other way around. This increased focus on balancing career ambition with overall quality of life has triggered, what the Internet is calling, a “reverse brain drain”.
The balance, LinkedIn said, is found outside major metropolitan cities — Tier 2 cities are witnessing a rise of remote work, massive tech investments, or companies escaping metro saturation.
So now, the top talent is choosing not to battle traffic and high housing costs, and is following job growth to emerging hubs.
Based on LinkedIn's data evaluating hiring acceleration, job demand, and where new talent is putting down roots, here are the 10 Indian cities shaping the next wave of jobs:
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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