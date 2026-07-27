Jobs grow in tier-2 cities as India's top talent moves away from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

For generations, climbing the corporate ladder in India meant moving to major metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi. However, the geography of success is changing.
According to recent LinkedIn survey data, two-thirds of professionals today say they work to live, and not the other way around. This increased focus on balancing career ambition with overall quality of life has triggered, what the Internet is calling, a “reverse brain drain”.
The balance, LinkedIn said, is found outside major metropolitan cities — Tier 2 cities are witnessing a rise of remote work, massive tech investments, or companies escaping metro saturation.
So now, the top talent is choosing not to battle traffic and high housing costs, and is following job growth to emerging hubs.
Based on LinkedIn's data evaluating hiring acceleration, job demand, and where new talent is putting down roots, here are the 10 Indian cities shaping the next wave of jobs: