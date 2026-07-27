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Jobs grow in tier-2 cities as India's top talent moves away from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi

India's top talent is choosing not to battle traffic and high housing costs and is following job growth to emerging hubs.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 Jul 2026, 03:28 PM IST
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As these tier-2 cities build out next-generation infrastructure, court massive tech investments, and offer unprecedented workplace flexibility, professionals no longer have to choose between a high-growth career and a high quality of life.
As these tier-2 cities build out next-generation infrastructure, court massive tech investments, and offer unprecedented workplace flexibility, professionals no longer have to choose between a high-growth career and a high quality of life.
AI Quick Read

For generations, climbing the corporate ladder in India meant moving to major metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, or Delhi. However, the geography of success is changing.

According to recent LinkedIn survey data, two-thirds of professionals today say they work to live, and not the other way around. This increased focus on balancing career ambition with overall quality of life has triggered, what the Internet is calling, a “reverse brain drain”.

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The balance, LinkedIn said, is found outside major metropolitan cities — Tier 2 cities are witnessing a rise of remote work, massive tech investments, or companies escaping metro saturation.

So now, the top talent is choosing not to battle traffic and high housing costs, and is following job growth to emerging hubs.

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Based on LinkedIn's data evaluating hiring acceleration, job demand, and where new talent is putting down roots, here are the 10 Indian cities shaping the next wave of jobs:

Visakhapatnam

  • Why it's rising: Long known as a port city, Vizag is now betting big on the digital economy. With Google’s $15 billion AI hub, Reliance’s 1.6 lakh crore data centre project, and new campuses from Infosys, Cognizant, and Accenture, it has become a powerful magnet for tech talent.
  • Flexible work availability: 17.1% remote, 5.2% hybrid
  • Top employers: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Laurus Labs Limited, Miracle Software Systems, Inc.

Ludhiana

  • Why it's rising: The traditional "Manchester of India" is diversifying its economic base. By attracting Tata Steel, operationalising the Halwara Airport, and drawing premium hospitality brands like Marriott, Ludhiana is proving it has far more to offer than just textiles and hosiery.
  • Flexible work availability: 23.0% remote, 16.5% hybrid
  • Top employers: HDFC Bank, Lovely Professional University, International Tractors Limited

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Surat

  • Why it's rising: Moving beyond its diamond and textile legacy, Surat is evolving into a multi-sector growth story. A new bullet train corridor, $10.55 billion in exports, and a thriving ecosystem of 1,297 startups are positioning it as a highly promising real estate and business hub.
  • Flexible work availability: 14.1% remote, 10.2% hybrid
  • Top employers: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries Limited

Vadodara

  • Why it's rising: India’s most valuable family businesses are no longer staying put in Mumbai. Vadodara is quietly drawing marquee names like Godrej Properties, Arvind SmartSpaces, and Collabera, graduating from Gujarat's cultural capital into a serious destination for enterprise and long-term investments.
  • Flexible work availability: 3.4% remote, 10.1% hybrid
  • Top employers: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, L&T Technology Services, Larsen & Toubro

Prayagraj

  • Why it's rising: By building modern infrastructure—including a 65-km metro network, the Ganga Expressway, and 800 new homestays—Prayagraj is turning the massive influx of its religious tourism into a 365-day engine for jobs, hospitality, and investment.
  • Flexible work availability: 4.4% remote, 26.2% hybrid
  • Top employers: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Banaras Hindu University, HDFC Bank

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Rajkot

  • Why it's rising: Rajkot is doubling down on its economic potential. Backed by 2.46 lakh MSMEs and heavy export activity, new infrastructure like a greenfield international airport and a dedicated medical device park are bringing Saurashtra’s industrial capital back into the spotlight.
  • Flexible work availability: 0.6% remote, 5.2% hybrid
  • Top employers: Reliance Industries Limited, Nayara Energy, HDFC Bank

Jabalpur

  • Why it's rising: Defined historically by defence and administration, Jabalpur is changing fast. An aggressive pipeline of state infrastructure upgrades and a strong focus on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are helping the city draw tech and commercial talent.
  • Flexible work availability: 11.6% remote, 5.0% hybrid
  • Top employers: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Retail

Ranchi

  • Why it's rising: Offering the highest remote work flexibility on this list, Jharkhand’s capital is undergoing a massive transformation. A 2 trillion infrastructure push and major commitments from the Jindal Group and Tata Steel are pulling Ranchi out of its mining-town image into an eastern Indian investment powerhouse.
  • Flexible work availability: 32.9% remote, 23.0% hybrid
  • Top employers: Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Concentrix, Reliance Retail

Raipur

  • Why it's rising: Raipur is rapidly staking its claim as Central India’s new AI and IT hub. Home to the country’s first AI data centre park and a semiconductor plant, the city is also investing in a Film City and a massive urban infrastructure overhaul.
  • Flexible work availability: 18.5% remote, 16.5% hybrid
  • Top employers: Jindal Steel Ltd., HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

Vijayawada

  • Why it's rising: Backed by Andhra Pradesh’s broader investment surge, Vijayawada is experiencing a commercial boom sparked by the Amaravati Outer Ring Road. With a new highway halving travel time to Hyderabad, the city has attracted interest from 91 firms in IT and e-governance operations.
  • Flexible work availability: 23.7% remote, 17.9% hybrid
  • Top employers: HCLTech, Tata Consultancy Services, KL University

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About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More

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