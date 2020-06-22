More than 1.26 crore people have applied for the vacancies of non-technical popular category posts of the Indian Railways, the transporter said in a statement. The Railway Recruitment Boards earlier invited applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies of NTPC (graduate and under graduate level) posts. The examination procedure was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. Indian Railways will start the recruitment process as soon as the situation eases out, the ministry said.

Coronavirus has thrown new challenges to India Railways. From the examinations for various posts to training — all have been interrupted in the last few months. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the railways need to take certain measures to conduct an examination for over 1.25 crore applicants.

The number of candidates in each examination centre need to be reduced to maintain social distancing norms. Mass gatherings at examination centres should to be strictly prohibited. The sanitation of examinations centres after each shift is necessary in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Covering face with a mask has become a new normal. However, it will pose a challenge of tackling impersonation for Indian Railways. Hence, the railways "is formulating a viable strategy to conduct massive examination for 1.25 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in COVID-19 scenario," the railways ministry said.

The railway has not announced examination dates for NTPC 2020 Examinations. The candidates will get the latest updates and announcements via emails and SMSs, the railways said. It urged the applicants to refer to official announcements and "not to be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media".

Indian Railways has recently completed one of the "world's largest recruitment exercises" — a record number of 47.45 lakh candidates have applied to fill up 64,371 vacancies on critical safety and operational posts, the ministry said. The railways released the recruitment notifications for 64,371 Assistant Loco Pilots and technician posts in 2018.

The railway panel has selected 56,378 candidates. Out of them 26,968 are for Assistant Loco Pilots and 28,410 candidate will be for the post of technicians. The Railway Recruitment Boards have issued appointment letters to 40,420 candidates. The training of them will start as soon as COVID-19 lockdown rules ease, the ministry said in a statement.

