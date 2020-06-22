The number of candidates in each examination centre need to be reduced to maintain social distancing norms. Mass gatherings at examination centres should to be strictly prohibited. The sanitation of examinations centres after each shift is necessary in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Covering face with a mask has become a new normal. However, it will pose a challenge of tackling impersonation for Indian Railways. Hence, the railways "is formulating a viable strategy to conduct massive examination for 1.25 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in COVID-19 scenario," the railways ministry said.