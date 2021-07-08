Jobs in the IT and related sectors at an all-time high: Naukri JobSpeak

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BENGALURU: Hiring activity of Indian firms is showing signs of revival after the disruption caused by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April, as per a Naukri JobSpeak report. The country's premier index on India's hiring trends grew 15% sequentially in June, going up to 2,359 from 2,047 in May.

“Tech hiring has remained relatively insular to the effects of the pandemic, an impact of rapid digitization of Indian organisations," the report stated.

There has also been a substantial recovery of hiring activity in travel and hospitality (87%) and retail (57%) sectors in June compared to May, following the easing pandemic-induced mobility curbs. Sectors such as insurance (38%), banking/financial services (29%) and pharma/biotech (22%) have also shown recovery from their recent slump.

A double-digit growth in hiring activity in almost all regions after near negative growth last month indicates uniform revival of the job market. Pune (10%), Hyderabad (10%) and Bengaluru (4%) maintained their recent uptrend following demand for skilled IT personnel.

Other such as Delhi/NCR and Kolkata, which were hit in May, have recorded a 26% and 24% growth respectively. Among tier-II cities, Jaipur (50%) and Vadodara (29%) were the best performers, providing hope to job seekers in these areas, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report.

