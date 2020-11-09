Jobs quota likely to hamper state’s investment appeal

Haryana’s proposal to reserve jobs in private companies for locals is a political move but is likely to lower the state’s appeal as an investment destination.

A 75% quota for locals would discourage investors and dampen jobs creation in the state, said industry leaders and economists. This will hurt the manufacturing, retail, information technology, and housing sectors. It may also prompt other states to implement similar policies, hurting labour mobility and creating an artificial shortage of talent.

“I don’t agree with such a reservation policy," said R.C. Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker. “The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has made a representation to the state saying that such a move will not make industries competitive and I agree with CII’s concerns," Bhargava said in an interview.

“The decision of reserving 75% of new employment in the private sector for locals will impact businesses, the state’s industry-friendly image, slow investments and deteriorate the Ease of Doing Business Ranking," said Sunjay Kapur, chairman, CII Haryana.

“Reservations is not the way to create jobs," said Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president of staffing, and HR firm Teamlease Services. The move comes even as the October unemployment rate in Haryana was 27.3% against the national average of 6.98%, said Centre for Monitoring India Economy.

“Jobs have become a political issue. The Haryana government is catering to political constituents," said K.R. Shyam Sundar, a labour economist.

The Haryana government on 5 November passed a bill providing 75% reservation for local candidates in all private jobs with a pay ceiling of ₹50,000 per month. This must be done within three months of the bill becoming law or a fine of between ₹25,000 and ₹100,000 may be levied. It applies to all private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state.

Malyaban Ghosh contributed to the story.

