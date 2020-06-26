Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' through video conferencing in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Abhiyan' scheme seeks to promote local entrepreneurship and create partnership with industrial associations to provide employment opportunities.

About 1.25 crore migrant workers, who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to benefit from the programme.

At the virtual launch, Modi interacted with villagers from six districts of Uttar Pradesh. "I have full belief that like Uttar Pradesh, other states will also bring this type of schemes," he said.

देखिए आज भी, जब अन्य राज्य कोरोना से लड़ाई में जूझ रहे हैं, यूपी ने अपने विकास के लिए इतनी बड़ी योजना शुरू कर दी है।

एक प्रकार से आपदा से बने हर अवसर को यूपी साकार कर रहा है।

एक बार फिर आप सभी को, रोज़गार के इन तमाम अवसरों के लिए बहुत-बहुत बधाई: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 26, 2020

While interacting with the villagers through the video conference, PM said the mask and "Do Gaz Doori" are the only medicines for coronavirus until there is a vaccine. He also praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts to fight the pandemic, which has infected more than 20,000 people and killed 611 till date in the state.

"In the coronavirus crisis, Uttar Pradesh has shown courage and temperament. It has achieved success and the way it fought coronavirus and handled the situation, it is phenomenal," the Prime Minister said.

A commendable step towards UP’s progress. https://t.co/AHhhRkBCai — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2020

The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20. The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative "Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan" which dovetails programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

