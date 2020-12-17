Jobseekers expect more openings in 2021, hiring picks pace: LinkedIn

Additionally, jobseekers will continue pivoting their careers to work in different industries or geographies. About 62% unemployed jobseekers in India report being open to the idea of exploring new career paths to navigate these challenging times. Professionals from impacted industries such as recreation and travel are found 2.7x more likely to look for jobs in a different sector. Further, remote jobs are an emerging trend in APAC, and India is found leading the region in terms of remote job application growth, which grew by 4.65x between March and May 2020. The new normal will also see the rise of "solo entrepreneurs" as people are expected to use the internet to maximize their skills and talent, in a bid to reimagine their lives and careers.