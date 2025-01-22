To bridge the gap between jobseekers and employers, Chhattisgarh government is set to launch a dedicated ‘Career Portal’. The initiative, launched in partnership with networking platform apna.co, will connect fresh graduates with seven lakh employers for job opportunities.

The career portal will empower students and fresh graduates across the state and enable them to connect with over 7 lakh employers and apply for nearly 1,50,000 jobs annually, apna.co said in a statment after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government's Department of Technical Education (DTE).

Chhattisgarh Career Portal: How will it benefit yongsters? The Career Portal will help youngsters stay up to date with employment opportunities in key sectors including Software Engineering, Admin and IT Support, Sales and Business Development, BFSI, Healthcare, and Hospitality - catering to the evolving demands of Chhattisgarh's job market.

"With this collaboration, we reinforce our commitment to empowering the youth of Chhattisgarh by providing not just immediate job opportunities, but also the long-term resources and tools needed to build sustainable careers.

"By providing access to a dedicated platform that not only connects job seekers with employers but also focuses on skill development and career growth, we aim to build a future-ready workforce," apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

AI-led personalised job recommendations Users in the portal would be able to get personalised job recommendatins based on artificial intelligence-led mechanism. The AI-power job platform will also imporve the chances of better job recommendations and chances of finding the right job.

"In addition to job discovery, the platform offers valuable career tools such as resume building and cover letter creation. It also enables direct engagement with a vast network of recruiters, creating real-time opportunities and expanding professional reach,” said Parikh.