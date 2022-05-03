Jodhpur clashes: Curfew imposed in 10 areas till tomorrow midnight. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.


Day after clashes erupted in the Jalori Gate area and a fresh spate of violence was reported, including stone-pelting on the police, a curfew has been imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city on Tuesday.
Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until midnight of May 4.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minister inicharge for Jodhpur Subhash Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Home Abhay Kumar and Additional DG (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria to travel to Jodhpur by helicopter.
The Rajasthan CM chaired a high-level review meeting in this connection and gave necessary directions.
Hours before Eid, communal tension broke out in Jodhpur leading to stone pelting. Five policemen were injured in the incident that took place past midnight.
In the visuals going viral on social media, people can be heard raising slogans while also indulging in stone-pelting. The police tried to disperse the crowd.
The situation was brought under control with heavy deployment of police, but the tension re-escalated after the Namaz of Eid today morning when some people pelted stones near the Jalori Gate .