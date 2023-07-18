The gang rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl at a university hockey ground in Jodhpur ignited a political row in Rajasthan, with both the ruling Congress government and the opposition BJP trading charges.

The police has claimed the involvement of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is allied to the BJP and the RSS. However, the BJP MLAs got furious in the state assembly thrice regarding the accusations when independent MLA Sanyam Lodha accused them of not raising the issue of gang rape due to people associated with the saffron party being involved in it.

Yesterday, Congress' student wing NSUI and BJP's ABVP protested against the rape case and pelted stones at each other at Jai Narayan Vyas University, prompting police to use force to disperse them.

Students affiliated with the NSUI assembled at the central office of the Jai Narayan Vyas University in the morning, demanding the installation of CCTV cameras and repairing of the boundary walls of the campuses. Later, when a group of ABVP students also reached the campus and tried to enter while slogans, an argument ensued.

The argument soon turned violent and stones were pelted, following which police personnel swung into action.

Further, several Dalit organisations too took to the streets, demanding strict action against the accused in the gang rape case and compensation to the family of the victim.

The minor girl who had eloped with her boyfriend was allegedly gang-raped by three college students in front of him in Jodhpur in the early hours of Sunday.

The three accused, who thrashed the victim's boyfriend before taking turns to rape her, were arrested hours after the incident.

A senior police official on Sunday said the accused were canvassing for a student leader seeking a ticket from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for student union elections.

The ABVP, however, denied any links with the accused.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, IPC, and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.