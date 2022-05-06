The administration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday announced that the curfew in the city is now extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on 8 May.

Jodhpur saw massive violence break out on the eve of Eid, on 3 May . The city has been put under curfew since then.

An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.

“In the context of the current situation, the curfew has been extended in 10 police station areas of the city. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 in the Jodhpur Commissionerate area. The date is extended till 12:00 midnight of 08.05.2022," read the order.

Students and teachers appearing for the examination have been exempted from the curfew. Also, personnel engaged in medical services, bank officials, Judicial officers and media personnel are exempted from the curfew. "Newspaper hawkers will also be allowed to distribute the newspapers," the order added.

As many as 211 people have so far been arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jodhpur before Eid, police said while asserting the situation in the city was under control.

Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in the district. "The decision to resume mobile internet services will be taken after assessing the law & order situation. Currently, mobile internet services remain suspended," said Himanshu Gupta, Jodhpur District Magistrate.

Tension gripped Jodhpur hours before Eid on Tuesday, prompting the authorities to suspend mobile internet services and impose a curfew in 10 police station areas of the city.

There was agitation over putting up religious flags on the Jalori gate circle in Jodhpur, which led to stone-pelting in which five policemen were injured. The state Chief Minister has appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.