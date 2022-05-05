The situation in the district is 'peaceful' and 140 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the district hours before Eid. "Currently, the situation is peaceful. Till now, around 140 persons have been arrested and 14 cases have been registered. A meeting was held with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders today and they have suspended their protest for now," said Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order).