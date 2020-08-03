NEW DELHI : Have you ever heard "covid curry", "mask naans" ? The slowing sales in coronavirus lockdown has made Indian businessmen more creative and innovative.

A restaurant in Jodphur is hoping to win back customers afraid of eating out during the coronavirus pandemic with its special dishes "covid curry" and "mask naans" on menu.

The covid curry is basically "malai kofta" made in the shape of the covid-19 while the 'mask naan' is a facemask-shaped naan.

"The curry is a variation of malai kofta in which the kofta has been made with various spices and the butter naan has been made in the shape of a mask," said Yash Solanki, owner of the vegetarian Vedic eatery in Jodphur.

"This has been a really tough time for us and for our entire sector," Solanki added. Solanki also claimed that their covid curry had extra Indian herbs and spices that are good for people's health.

"Even with recently relaxed curbs, the fear still dominates. People are still very reluctant to eat out," Solanki added.

He further added that his restaurant is ensuring proper social distancing and sanitisation norms. Customers here have been instructed to sit on alternate tables, moreover, this restaurant has a digital menu now in order to avoid touching the menu cards.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 18,03,695 today, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day. Recoveries rose to 11,86,203, including 40,574 in past 24 hours. according to the Union Health Ministry data. There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently while the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has gone up to 65.76%.

The country has had 1.8 million cases, the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil, and more than 38,000 deaths.













