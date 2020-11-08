Joe Biden: A long-time friend of India

In his campaign documents this year, Biden reiterated his vision for the US-India partnership. In the run-up to the elections on August 15, Biden spoke of the "special bond" between India and the United States, which had deepened over the years. He spoke of standing with India in facing threats in the region and on its borders and highlighted that the world would be a safer place if the two countries came closer together. He also called for expanding two-way trade and tackling big global challenges, including climate change and global health security together with India.